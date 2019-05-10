Former GM Europe chief Forster joins autonomous tech firm's board

Carl-Peter Forster's career

2019-present - Joins the advisory board of Vayavision

2013-2019 Member of Volvo Cars board of directors

2010-2011 Tata Motors CEO

2006-2009 GM Europe president and CEO; GM group VP

2004-2005 GM Europe president and COO; Opel chairman; Saab chairman

2001-2004 Opel CEO; GM Europe VP

1999-2000 BMW board member for manufacturing

1996-1999 BMW South Africa managing director

1986-1996 BMW (various positions)

1982-1986 McKinsey & Co. management consultant

Carl-Peter Forster, a former CEO of Opel and a BMW veteran, has joined the advisory board of Vayavision, an Israeli developer of autonomous vehicle technology that plans to expand in Europe.

Vayavision develops software for automated driving that it says can reliably and accurately detect small obstacles and "unexpected" objects.

Forster's appointment brings the company "closer to helping OEMs and Tier 1s implement safer and more reliable perception software for autonomous vehicles at an affordable price," Vayavision said in a news release.

In March, the company received a 2.45 million euro ($2.74 million) grant from the EU to support promotion and penetration of its technology in the European market

Forster has spent over 35 years in the auto industry, beginning his career in 1986 with BMW where he rose to head manufacturing before leaving the company in 2000.

He was appointed head of Opel in 2001 and was promoted to president of parent General Motors Europe three years later. Forster resigned from GM in 2009 following his criticism of the automaker for reversing a decision to sell Opel to Canadian supplier Magna International Inc. and its Russian partner Sberbank.

The following year he joined Tata Motors as Group CEO, where he took responsibility for the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

In 2013, Forster joined Volvo Cars' board of directors before retiring from the role earlier this year.

