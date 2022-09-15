Former Ford President Hinrichs named CEO of railroad giant CSX

Rail operator CSX Corp. said on Thursday it has named former Ford Motor Co . President Joe Hinrichs as its CEO, effective Sept. 26.

Hinrichs, 55, who left Ford in 2020 , succeeds CEO James Foote, who will retire this month but remain a company advisor through March 31, 2023, the company said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after the U.S. freight rail sector reached a tentative labor agreement with unions, averting a potentially crippling disruption to the U.S. economy.

"It's in everyone's interest to find a solution," Hinrichs told Reuters before Thursday morning's tentative agreement was reached.