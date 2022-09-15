Former Ford President Hinrichs named CEO of railroad giant CSX

Rail operator CSX Corp. said on Thursday it has named former Ford Motor Co. President Joe Hinrichs as its CEO, effective Sept. 26.
Hinrichs, 55, who left Ford in 2020, succeeds CEO James Foote, who will retire this month but remain a company advisor through March 31, 2023, the company said in a statement.
The announcement came hours after the U.S. freight rail sector reached a tentative labor agreement with unions, averting a potentially crippling disruption to the U.S. economy.
"It's in everyone's interest to find a solution," Hinrichs told Reuters before Thursday morning's tentative agreement was reached.