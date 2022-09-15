Former Ford President Hinrichs named CEO of railroad giant CSX

Joe Hinrichs, who left Ford in 2020, succeeds CEO James Foote, who will retire this month but remain a company advisor.

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

Joe Hinrichs

Rail operator CSX Corp. said on Thursday it has named former Ford Motor Co. President Joe Hinrichs as its CEO, effective Sept. 26.

Hinrichs, 55, who left Ford in 2020, succeeds CEO James Foote, who will retire this month but remain a company advisor through March 31, 2023, the company said in a statement.

The announcement came hours after the U.S. freight rail sector reached a tentative labor agreement with unions, averting a potentially crippling disruption to the U.S. economy.

"It's in everyone's interest to find a solution," Hinrichs told Reuters before Thursday morning's tentative agreement was reached.

CSX has a "very strong balance sheet, very strong operating performance," said Hinrichs, who has more than 30 years of experience in automotive, manufacturing and energy sectors.

"What we need to do is engage our employees and really take this operating model and improve our service to our customers. And in so doing, increase our capacity and our performance for our customers."

"This appointment is the result of a long and deliberate process, in which we identified the strongest candidate to lead CSX through its next phase of growth and transformation," CSX Chairman John Zillmer said in the statement.

Hinrichs said rail could been an important part of addressing many challenges like cutting emissions and reducing roadway congestion. "It's so much more efficient and so much less emissions than then trucking other alternatives," he said.

