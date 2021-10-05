Former Ford chief Fields named interim CEO of Hertz

Hertz is tapping a familiar face to lead its turnaround by naming Mark Fields , the former CEO of Ford Motor Co., as its interim CEO.

Fields, a senior adviser at TPG Capital who joined Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s board in June, takes on the new role effective immediately, the rental car company said Tuesday in a statement . He replaces Paul Stone, who will now serve as president and chief operations officer, Hertz said.

“Hertz is a global icon, and I’m honored to help lead the company into its next 100 years,” Fields, 60, said in the statement. “The world is going to be hearing a lot from Hertz in the weeks and months ahead.”

Ironically, Fields takes control of a company that was once a unit of Ford Motor. In 2005, Ford sold the company for $5.6 billion after first acquiring it in 1994. The 103-year-old rental car company was once owned by General Motors, which resold it to previous owner John Hertz in 1953. Subsequent owners included RCA and United Airlines parent UAL Corp.