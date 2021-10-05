Former Ford chief Fields named interim CEO of Hertz

Fields takes on the new role effective immediately at the company once owned by Ford.

KEITH NAUGHTON and CHESTER DAWSON
Bloomberg
MICHAEL MARTINEZ

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields

Hertz is tapping a familiar face to lead its turnaround by naming Mark Fields, the former CEO of Ford Motor Co., as its interim CEO.   

Fields, a senior adviser at TPG Capital who joined Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s board in June, takes on the new role effective immediately, the rental car company said Tuesday in a statement. He replaces Paul Stone, who will now serve as president and chief operations officer, Hertz said.

“Hertz is a global icon, and I’m honored to help lead the company into its next 100 years,” Fields, 60, said in the statement. “The world is going to be hearing a lot from Hertz in the weeks and months ahead.”

Ironically, Fields takes control of a company that was once a unit of Ford Motor. In 2005, Ford sold the company for $5.6 billion after first acquiring it in 1994. The 103-year-old rental car company was once owned by General Motors, which resold it to previous owner John Hertz in 1953. Subsequent owners included RCA and United Airlines parent UAL Corp.

The move to hire Fields comes just three months after Hertz emerged from bankruptcy and is attempting to rebuild its pandemic-battered operations. This summer, the company and other rental car providers have benefited from strong pricing due to a shortage of vehicles and pent-up demand for travel.

Related Article
Former Ford CEO Mark Fields named senior adviser at TPG Capital

“Mark’s extensive background in auto and technology will be critical as we remake Hertz for the future,” Greg O’Hara, Hertz’s chairman of the board, said in the statement.

Fields spent 28 years at Ford, the last three as CEO, before being ousted in 2017 when the board was unhappy with the progress he was making on transitioning the automaker to the electric and self-driving future. Fields earned plaudits from previous Ford chief Alan Mulally for how he ran Ford’s operations, but the company’s profit and stock fell during his tenure as CEO.

Hertz shares surged on the news, rising 11 percent to $22.40 in midday trading.

Automotive News and Reuters contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Why Volvo believes its IPO will make the company 'stronger, better, quicker'
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Volvo C40.jpg
Why Volvo believes its IPO will make the company 'stronger, better, quicker'
ChrissyTaylor-MAIN_i.jpg
Leadership changes at Automotive News
Dino Bernacchi
Sonic hires ex-Mazda marketing exec as EchoPark's first marketing chief
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-4-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive