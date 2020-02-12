Former FCA and Ford executives join Motormindz consulting firm

Two former vice presidents of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co. are joining automotive consulting company Motormindz Inc.

Steve Beahm, former senior vice president and head of Maserati, passenger-car brands and Mopar at FCA, and Joe Bakaj, Ford's former global powertrain vice president, joined Motormindz effective Feb. 1, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Beahm, 56, worked at FCA for 32 years, beginning his career in regional offices before finding leadership roles in service, parts, sales and marketing. He was promoted to vice president of sales for all FCA brands in 2009 and in 2014 became senior vice president of the supply chain. Beahm also ran Maserati North America.

He retired from the automaker in May 2019 .

"I'm humbled to be working with respected leaders like John Felice, Don Johnson and Jim O'Sullivan, just to name a few of the members on the Motormindz bench," Beahm said in the release.