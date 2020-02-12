Former FCA and Ford executives join Motormindz consulting firm

Beahm
JOE WILSSENS

Two former vice presidents of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford Motor Co. are joining automotive consulting company Motormindz Inc.

Steve Beahm, former senior vice president and head of Maserati, passenger-car brands and Mopar at FCA, and Joe Bakaj, Ford's former global powertrain vice president, joined Motormindz effective Feb. 1, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Beahm, 56, worked at FCA for 32 years, beginning his career in regional offices before finding leadership roles in service, parts, sales and marketing. He was promoted to vice president of sales for all FCA brands in 2009 and in 2014 became senior vice president of the supply chain. Beahm also ran Maserati North America.

He retired from the automaker in May 2019.

"I'm humbled to be working with respected leaders like John Felice, Don Johnson and Jim O'Sullivan, just to name a few of the members on the Motormindz bench," Beahm said in the release.

FORD

Bakaj retired from Ford in December 2018. 

Bakaj, 57, worked at Ford for 34 years, starting with Ford's U.K.-based product development center and management roles in Ford of Europe powertrain, chassis and vehicle engineering. In 2000, Bakaj became the vehicle engineering director for trucks in North America and led engineering for the F-150. He took on the role of vice president of product development in 2013.

He was named an Automotive News All-Star for engineering in 2011. Bakaj retired from the automaker in December 2018 amid a companywide restructuring.

"I was really attracted to Motormindz's vision and strategic approach to shaping the future of the industry," Bakaj said in the statement. "I have worked closely with mindz such as Jim O'Sullivan, John Felice and Bruce Coventry in the past and have great respect for their knowledge and industry insights. I am very proud to be joining the team."

