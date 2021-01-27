Former aide to UAW ex-president sentenced to 1 year in prison

DETROIT — Edward Robinson, a top aide to former UAW President Gary Jones, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison for his role in the UAW corruption scandal even after prosecutors lobbied for probation, citing his "extraordinary cooperation" that helped bring down his former boss and other top union officials.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman noted that Robinson, 73, wore a wire and proactively helped investigators in the probe that has so far resulted in charges against 15 people. Robinson's attorney, James Martin, had also argued for probation, citing Robinson's "significant health issues" as well as his wife's health issues.

Still, Borman said those factors had to be weighed against the seriousness of Robinson's crimes, which occurred over a nine-year period. Robinson in March pleaded guilty to conspiring to embezzle more than $1 million in union funds and conspiring to defraud the U.S.

The sentence was a departure from the 30- to 37-month guidance originally suggested, and Borman noted that he would delay the service of the sentence until Aug. 1, in the hopes that the pandemic is more under control.

UAW ScandalUAW Scandal timeline and key figures: In charges filed since July 2017, federal prosecutors have revealed that millions of dollars intended to train workers was instead spent by some UAW leaders on assorted luxuries. The charges have exposed fraud within the massive U.S. auto manufacturing union. Will this scandal spread? Here is a timeline and our list of key players.

Before the sentence was delivered, Robinson expressed remorse, saying he was "mortified" by his actions.

"I need to apologize to my union brothers," Robinson said. "I failed them after 50 years, and I will carry that burden the rest of my life. God knows I am so sorry."

In a statement, the UAW called Robinson's sentence appropriate.

"Mr. Robinson's crimes violate everything we stand for as a union," the statement said. "His cooperation with the government, while noteworthy, does not excuse his blatant disregard for the oath he took to serve the women and men he previously represented."

Robinson admitted last year in a plea deal that he and six others embezzled more than $1.5 million and filed false expense reports to conceal their wrongdoing. Prosecutors alleged that Robinson "made significant purchases of high-end liquor, cigars, wine, golf apparel, golf clubs and other lavish expenses at the direction of and for senior UAW officials."

Prosecutors noted that Robinson helped their investigation by wearing a wire. That helped lead to charges against Jones, former UAW President Dennis Williams and Vance Pearson, a former member of the union's executive board.

