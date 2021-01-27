Former aide to UAW ex-president sentenced to 1 year in prison

DETROIT — Edward Robinson, a top aide to former UAW President Gary Jones, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison for his role in the UAW corruption scandal even after prosecutors lobbied for probation, citing his "extraordinary cooperation" that helped bring down his former boss and other top union officials.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman noted that Robinson, 73, wore a wire and proactively helped investigators in the probe that has so far resulted in charges against 15 people. Robinson's attorney, James Martin, had also argued for probation, citing Robinson's "significant health issues" as well as his wife's health issues.

Still, Borman said those factors had to be weighed against the seriousness of Robinson's crimes, which occurred over a nine-year period. Robinson in March pleaded guilty to conspiring to embezzle more than $1 million in union funds and conspiring to defraud the U.S.

The sentence was a departure from the 30- to 37-month guidance originally suggested, and Borman noted that he would delay the service of the sentence until Aug. 1, in the hopes that the pandemic is more under control.