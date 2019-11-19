Ford's head of labor affairs to retire

Ford Motor Co.'s vice president of labor affairs, Bill Dirksen, who just helped negotiate a new four-year contract with the UAW, is retiring Dec. 1 after a 35-year career with the automaker.

Dirksen's successor will be Kevin Legel, 51, Ford's director of U.S. labor affairs.

Dirksen, 59, has been Ford's lead negotiator for the past two rounds of bargaining with the UAW and has held a senior role in five sets of talks, dating to 2007. During his tenure as vice president, Ford was able to reach deals that gave it financial flexibility and the ability to use more temporary workers, although it was unable to get the union to agree to measures aimed at curbing rising health care costs.