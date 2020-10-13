Ford's Farley to continue racing: ‘It's my yoga'

DETROIT — New CEO Jim Farley has already instituted a number of changes in his first weeks leading Ford Motor Co.

One thing that won't change? His weekend pastime.

Farley, 58, said Tuesday during an interview with SalesForce that he won't stop racing now that he's reached the top job. Oftentimes, key executives are asked to curtail certain activities that can be perceived as dangerous, but Farley said Executive Chairman Bill Ford made the allowance shortly after he was offered the promotion.

"It was probably the second conversation we had after we had talked about this leadership opportunity," Farley said. "I said, 'You know, Bill, I can't just stop racing. It's just who I am. It's my yoga. You've got to let me do this if I'm going to be a better CEO.' He was very supportive."