Ford's Farley to continue racing: ‘It's my yoga'

DETROIT — New CEO Jim Farley has already instituted a number of changes in his first weeks leading Ford Motor Co.

One thing that won't change? His weekend pastime.

Farley, 58, said Tuesday during an interview with SalesForce that he won't stop racing now that he's reached the top job. Oftentimes, key executives are asked to curtail certain activities that can be perceived as dangerous, but Farley said Executive Chairman Bill Ford made the allowance shortly after he was offered the promotion.

"It was probably the second conversation we had after we had talked about this leadership opportunity," Farley said. "I said, 'You know, Bill, I can't just stop racing. It's just who I am. It's my yoga. You've got to let me do this if I'm going to be a better CEO.' He was very supportive."

A number of top auto executives enjoy the sport, including General Motors President Mark Reuss and Toyota President Akio Toyoda.

Farley races a 1966 Ford GT40 as well as a 1978 Lola T298.

Farley's hobby started in 2008 after a friend sold him a 289-cubic-inch small-block Cobra with a race pedigree on the condition that he take it back to the track. After he earned his racing license, Farley began his career on the track with a competition at Road America in Wisconsin.

He vowed Tuesday to be "as safe as you can" while in the driver's seat, noting that it helps him recharge.

"As a CEO, you have to have an outlet to come back every day and lead the organization," Farley said. "When I'm in that car, I'm concentrating 100 percent and there's nothing else to think about. When I'm done, it's such a mental break in a very quick time and it just works for me."

He also said he enjoys the camaraderie of other racers.

"When I'm at the track I'm just Jimmy Car-Car, nothing more," he said. "It's a great way to stay humble and connected to the product, and it's a great way for me to relax, because I love competing."

