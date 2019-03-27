Ford's data and analytics boss, Paul Ballew, leaving April 5

DETROIT — Paul Ballew, who heads Ford Motor Co.'s data and analytics teams, plans to leave the company next month, the automaker said Wednesday.

Ballew, 54, has been Ford's global chief data and analytics officer since June 2017. He informed Ford of his planned departure earlier Wednesday, a spokeswoman confirmed. His last day will be April 5.

Lisa Sperling, Ford's director of customer analytics, will lead the data and analytics team on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is named. Ballew's decision to leave was personal and unrelated to the company's ongoing salaried job cuts, the spokeswoman said.

Ballew was among the first high-profile hires at Ford after Mark Fields became CEO in 2014. He was charged with using data to help Ford better understand consumers' wants and needs, particularly on connected and autonomous vehicles. He received a promotion to vice president after Fields was replaced as CEO by Jim Hackett in mid-2017.

Prior to joining Ford, Ballew had various data and analytics roles at Dun & Bradstreet and Nationwide. He worked for General Motors from 1999 through 2007, serving as executive director for global market and industry analysis.

Under Ballew, Ford's analytics team doubled in size to about 600 direct employees and 400 third-party workers since the start of 2017, he told SAS Insights, a newsletter published by analytics software company SAS.

"One of the largest groups we support is marketing, sales and service," Ballew said in an interview published in August. "Our focus there is not just on improving traditional methods, but how analytics can help deliver a better experience for our customers by knowing them in a meaningful way."