'Ford v Ferrari' wins two Academy Awards

"Ford v Ferrari" took home two Oscars at the 2020 Academy of Motion Picture Arts Awards on Sunday.

The film, which premiered in November 2019, was nominated for a total of four Oscars including Best Picture.

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland accepted the Oscar for Film Editing and Donald Sylvester accepted the Oscar for Sound Editing.

The movie, which highlights Ford Motor Co.'s victory in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race, grossed $116 million in the U.S. and nearly $223 million globally. It starred Matt Damon as race car builder Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as driver Ken Miles.