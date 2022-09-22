Ford reorganizes executive ranks with new talent, expanded roles

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it is reorganizing its executive ranks as it adds new talent and gives a handful of leaders expanded roles in conjunction with the previously announced retirement of Hau Thai-Tang, the longtime product and purchasing chief.
CFO John Lawler will temporarily oversee a makeover of Ford's global supply chain operations as the company looks for a permanent chief. Jonathan Jennings, Ford's vice president of supply chain, also will take on additional responsibility for supplier technical assistance and quality, the company said.
Doug Field, who was chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, becomes chief advanced product development and technology officer. In addition to his current duties overseeing EVs and software, he'll now be in charge of design and vehicle hardware engineering.
Lisa Drake, vice president of EV industrialization, will now also be responsible for manufacturing engineering. And Jim Baumbick, formerly vice president of industrial platform, operations and new model launch for Ford Blue, now will oversee all product development for Ford's gasoline vehicles as vice president for product development operations, cycle planning and internal combustion engine programs.