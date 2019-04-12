Ford overhaul takes root as execs' roles are shuffled

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has entered a new phase of its global reorganization under CEO Jim Hackett, one that effectively places its experiments in emerging technologies on equal footing with the automotive business that still generates the company's profits.

The shift, which follows nearly two years of work to stanch bleeding overseas and in parts of Ford's North American operations, comes as Hackett insists the automaker is "turning the corner" after a mediocre 2018. Ford stock, though still worth about 15 percent less than when Hackett took charge in May 2017, last week climbed to its highest level of the year.

"With what we've been seeing from a product perspective and the overall realignment of their strategy, they seem to have stabilized the traditional business," Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Navigant Research, told Automotive News.