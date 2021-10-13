Ford no longer has Rivian board representative

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Ford vice president Doug Power replaced Alexandra Ford English on the Rivian board in June. He left the board in September.

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co., which has repeatedly touted its strategic relationship with electric vehicle maker Rivian, no longer has a representative on the startup's board of directors ahead of its going public.

While an announcement was never made, Ford executive Alexandra Ford English left the Rivian board in May according to documents Rivian made public on Oct. 1 ahead of its planned initial public offering . Ford vice president Doug Power replaced English in June, and left the board in September.

"Rivian is a strategic investment and we're still exploring ways for potential collaboration with them. We don't have anything to announce today," Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau said on Wednesday.

Ford, which holds a stake greater than 5 percent in Rivian according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, had a seat on the Rivian board when it was a private company, but that would not continue as Rivian went public, Thibodeau said.

English, daughter of Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, joined Rivian's board in May 2020, replacing Joe Hinrichs after he left Ford. At the time English was added, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe cited her passion for mobility and electrification, as well as her connection to the company's long family role in transportation.

Rivian declined to comment on Wednesday beyond documents it filed with U.S. regulators, citing the quiet period ahead of its IPO. In the SEC filing Rivian said, "Following this offering, none of our stockholders will have any contractual rights to elect or designate members of our board of directors."

