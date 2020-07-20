Ford names new general counsel, purchasing VP

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Monday appointed a new general counsel to replace Bradley Gayton and a new vice president to take over the purchasing duties of North American COO Lisa Drake.

John Mellen, an associate general counsel at Ford, will succeed Gayton, 57, who is leaving Ford at the end of August to become general counsel of the Coca-Cola Co.

In a separate move, Jonathan Jennings will become Ford's vice president of global commodity purchasing and supplier technical assistance. That will allow Drake to "focus exclusively" on the North American COO role she began May 1, Ford said.

The changes are effective Aug. 1, Ford said.

Jennings, 50, has been with Ford for 27 years and was most recently executive director of global commodity purchasing. He will report to Ford product development and purchasing chief Hau Thai-Tang.

"Jonathan has broad global experience in key purchasing and product development leadership roles," Thai-Tang said in a statement. "He will partner with our suppliers to bring Ford customers outstanding innovation, quality and value."

Mellen, 65, will oversee the legal team and work in global legal matters. Gayton's other responsibilities, involving areas such as sustainability and Ford Land, "will be the subject of a future announcement," Ford said.

Mellen has managed Ford's global litigation and provided counsel in areas such as labor and employment and safety and environmental regulatory compliance.

"John Mellen has been invaluable in advancing and protecting Ford as associate general counsel," Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in the company's statement. "His wisdom and relationships will help sustain our ambition to build trust and generate superior value for customers and other stakeholders."