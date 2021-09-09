Ford introduces commercial vehicle leadership team

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Thursday announced multiple hires for its newly created Ford Pro commercial vehicle business, a key pillar of the company's growth plans under CEO Jim Farley.

The six appointments, who will all report to Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis, are a mix of company insiders and outside talent. The announcement comes as the company prepares to launch the E-Transit van in the coming months, followed by the F-150 Lightning next year.

"We've put together an experienced Ford Pro leadership team that is completely focused on helping commercial and government customers increase uptime and reduce ownership costs," Cannis said in a statement. "With customer productivity as our north star, this leadership team and our employees around the world are going to change how business in the commercial vehicle space is done."

Four of the six new hires come from within the company.