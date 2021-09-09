Ford introduces commercial vehicle leadership team

The six appointments are a mix of both company insiders and outside talent.

Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Thursday announced multiple hires for its newly created Ford Pro commercial vehicle business, a key pillar of the company's growth plans under CEO Jim Farley.

The six appointments, who will all report to Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis, are a mix of company insiders and outside talent. The announcement comes as the company prepares to launch the E-Transit van in the coming months, followed by the F-150 Lightning next year.

"We've put together an experienced Ford Pro leadership team that is completely focused on helping commercial and government customers increase uptime and reduce ownership costs," Cannis said in a statement. "With customer productivity as our north star, this leadership team and our employees around the world are going to change how business in the commercial vehicle space is done."

Four of the six new hires come from within the company.

  • Tim Baughman, who has spent more than 25 years working in multiple roles with the automaker and most recently was controller for U.S. marketing, sales and service, has been named Ford Pro's general manager, North America.
  • Muffi Ghadiali, CEO of Electriphi, a charging management and software company acquired by Ford in June, will become head of Ford Pro Charging. He will continue in his role with Electriphi.
  • Navin Kumar, who most recently worked within Ford Autonomous Vehicles, will become Ford Pro CFO. Prior to working for Ford, he was an investment banker at Guggenheim Partners in New York focused on automotive and technology mergers and acquisitions, according to the automaker.
  • Rahul Singh, most recently head of software development for Ford Autonomous Vehicles, will become Ford Pro chief technology officer.
Among the company outsiders, Ford hired Tracey Pass, previously vice president of human resources at The Walt Disney Company, to become Ford Pro's chief human resources officer.

Ford also hired Wanda Young, previously chief marketing officer of Samsung Electronics America, as Ford Pro's marketing chief.

All hires except one are effective immediately. Pass will join the company Sept. 20.

Ford has said it expects to nearly double the revenue it generates from commercial vehicles and services to $45 billion by 2025.

