Ford India head quits as company plans to end production there

NEW DELHI -- Ford Motor Co.'s India head Anurag Mehrotra has quit the company to pursue other career opportunities, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the Asian nation , taking a hit of $2 billion.

Mehrotra, according to his LinkedIn profile , has spent over a decade with Ford in India across multiple roles including marketing, sales and most recently as president and managing director.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Thursday, Sept. 30, will be Mehrotra's last day. Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ford India said in a statement it has put its director of manufacturing, Balasundaram Radhakrishnan, in charge of overseeing its restructuring in the country.

Ford's decision to stop making cars in India ends its more than two-decade long presence in a market https it no longer sees as profitable. The move will affect around 4,000 employees, the company has said.