Ford hires solidify Jim Farley's vision

Field is the type of talent who traditionally has shunned Ford and other legacy automakers.

Although he started his career as an engineer at Ford, Field was most known for his work at Tesla, where he led the development of the Model 3 sedan, and for two stints at Apple, the most recent when he reportedly was in charge of the company's secret car project.

But he said he was drawn to Ford for both its history and its potential future under Farley.

"Electrification, software, connected vehicles and autonomy are going to change everything," he told reporters. "And too often these new technologies are brought forward by startups and we lose some of the history in industries that have been built up over time. There's no company with a better history in this industry than Ford Motor Co. I became convinced that not only was the history here, there was a deep desire to really change and embrace these technologies and sort of build the best of both worlds."

Ford has begun offering over-the-air updates on some models and plans to broaden those services across its lineup. It plans further vehicle improvements on what it has called the proprietary Blue Oval Intelligence technology stack and last week announced it is expanding its app-based FordPass Rewards loyalty program to better connect with customers.

Farley has said these technologies will form an "always-on" relationship with owners, an area Field says he knows well from his recent work at Apple.

"In the mobile service arena, when you first purchase hardware it's not the end of the relationship, it's the beginning," he said. "Over time new operating systems are installed, new applications are discovered ... the automobile can become part of that same ecosystem."