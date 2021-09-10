Ford hires solidify Jim Farley's vision

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley's growth plans hinge on the company's ability to create recurring revenue streams from software-based connected technologies as well as improve on its lead in the commercial vehicle space.
A flurry of hiring announcements last week are designed to help the automaker achieve those goals.
In one of Ford's highest-profile additions in years, it poached Doug Field from Apple Inc. to become its chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, a new position that reports to Farley. The automaker also announced a series of hires for its newly created Ford Pro commercial vehicle team, including a CFO, chief marketing officer, head of charging and other top jobs.
"I think what it says most is the opportunity this leadership team has to really change our relationship with customers," Farley told reporters following the Field hire. "This is just a monumental moment in time I think we have now to really remake a 118-year-old company."