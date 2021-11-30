Ford executive hired by Wells Fargo for investment banking post

Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Hunter Patton as a managing director in North American corporate and investment banking, focused on industrials.

Patton will focus on automotive, automotive technology, capital equipment, and other select capital goods and service areas, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. Patton joins Wells Fargo from Ford Motor Co. , where he was on the global strategy and corporate development team, directing strategy and execution of inorganic growth investment. He joined Ford in August 2017.

He’ll be based in Chicago and report to Meara Kelley, head of industrials corporate and investment banking.

“As we continue to invest and grow our presence in the industrials sector, we’re delighted to welcome Hunter, who brings extensive experience in the automotive and capital Goods sub-sectors and a proven track record in corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategy, and multi-stage venture investing,” Kelley said in a statement.

A representative for Wells Fargo confirmed the contents of the memo.

The bank’s industrial group has worked on deals including Blackstone Inc.’s purchase of building products firm Chamberlain Group and Oak Hill Capital’s acquisition of consumer-packaging manufacturer Technimark Holdings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Prior to joining Ford, Patton worked at Citigroup Inc. for more than 12 years as part of its industrials investment banking team, having begun his career with investment bank Stout Risius Ross.