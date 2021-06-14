Ford employee dies in Austin mass shooting

A Ford Motor Co. employee has died from injuries sustained in a mass shooting early Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, was one of 14 victims in the shooting, according to a report from KXAN-TV. Kantor died at 12:01 p.m. local time Sunday.

Authorities have arrested one person in connection with the shooting, according to Mayor Steve Adler's office.

Originally from Airmont, N.Y., Kantor was visiting Austin from his home in Michigan, his family told KXAN.

He signed on with Ford's IT department in 2018, following his graduation from Michigan State University with a degree in computer engineering.

"We were shocked and saddened to learn about the death of a Ford colleague as a result of the Austin shooting," Ford spokesman Ian Thibodeau said in an email. "We are providing support to his family and his colleagues. Out of respect for everyone affected by this tragedy, we will not be saying more at this time."

Kantor, most recently a product manager at Ford, according to his LinkedIn page, earned a master's degree from the University of Michigan-Dearborn while working at the automaker.