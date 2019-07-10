Ford elects KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney as board member

Ford Motor Co. said Wednesday that longtime Ohio banking executive Beth Mooney is joining its board, bringing the board's membership to 14, effective immediately.

Mooney has more than 35 years of experience in retail banking, commercial lending and real estate financing. On Ford's board, she will be on the audit and nominating and governance committees.

Mooney, 64, has been chairman and CEO of KeyCorp in Cleveland since May 2011. She also has been on the bank holding company's board since 2006, having joined the company as vice chairman of Key Community Bank, Ford said.

Before KeyCorp, Mooney held senior positions at Alabama-based AmSouth Bancorporation, now known as Regions Financial Corp., and Bank One Corp., among other institutions.

"Beth is a proven leader with a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the financial industry," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement. "With extensive banking and business expertise, she brings a unique perspective that will enhance the board during this transformational time in our company and the industry."