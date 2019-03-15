Ford CEO Jim Hackett received $17.75 million in 2018

DETROIT — Jim Hackett received $17.75 million in total compensation during his first full calendar year as CEO of Ford Motor Co., the automaker said Friday.

Compensation for two other top executives dropped by more than half last year as the company fell short of some performance targets and paid lower incentive-based bonuses. Ford hit 100 percent of its 2017 performance targets but only 72 percent last year.

Hackett's compensation, disclosed in a regulatory filing, included a base salary of $1.8 million, stock awards of $12.7 million and $2.6 million in bonuses and incentives. It's an increase from $16.7 million Hackett earned in 2017.

Ford CFO Bob Shanks was the only other executive among the five highest-paid employees to receive an increase in 2018. He earned $8.42 million, up from $6.7 million in 2017.

Compensation for Executive Chairman Bill Ford fell to $13.84 million from $15.6 million in 2017.

Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets, received $5.86 million, down from $13.47 million the year before. Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of global operations, made $5.82 million, down from $12.1 million.