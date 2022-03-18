Ford CEO Jim Farley's 2021 compensation nearly doubles

Big stock awards and performance gave Ford CEO Jim Farley a major boost in his 2021 payout.

Ford CEO Jim Farley.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley's total compensation soared 93 percent to $22.8 million in 2021, his first full year as the company's chief executive.

The increase is largely attributed to Farley's stock awards, which more than tripled to about $16 million, according to the company's annual proxy statement filed Friday. Farley's pay included a $1.7 million base salary, up 19 percent over 2020. His compensation also included $830,305 for personal use of aircraft.

Ford executives hit 135 percent of their business performance targets in 2021, compared to just 23 percent the previous year at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Ford said executives exceeded cash flow, pretax earnings and quality targets, although they achieved none of their revenue goals.

Despite ongoing challenges from semiconductor shortages, Ford posted 2021 net income of $17.9 billion, after racking up a $1.3 billion loss in 2020 as the pandemic spread. The company's 2021 earnings included a $7.4 billion profit in North America.

Ford posted adjusted EBIT for 2021 of $10 billion, roughly four times its 2020 earnings. Coupled with an EBIT margin of 7.3 percent, it was Ford's strongest performance since 2016. Ford's 2021 revenue totaled $136 billion, up from $127 billion in 2020, marking the second consecutive year it generated more revenue than General Motors.

Big bonuses

The company's 2021 performance led to sizable bonuses, including $3.7 million for Farley and $2 million for CFO John Lawler. The automaker's compensation committee said it calculated Lawler's bonus on a different scale than his colleagues due to his "exceptional performance" in 2021.

"He did an exceptional job in his role as chief financial officer in 2021 despite very significant financial headwinds caused by the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain issues, which significantly impacted our vehicle volume production," the board committee wrote. "Specifically, the financial performance of the company was above plan despite production losses due to the semiconductor supply shortage, the dividend was reinstated in the fourth quarter of 2021, and significant efforts were made to strengthen the balance sheet by repurchasing and redeeming $7.6 billion of high-cost debt, deleveraging the balance sheet and significantly reducing our ongoing interest expense."

Lawler's total compensation in 2021 jumped about 60 percent to $9.4 million.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford's total compensation rose about 16 percent to $18.6 million. His base salary of $1.7 million was unchanged, but his stock awards more than doubled to $13.8 million. His compensation also included $400,895 for personal use of aircraft and $1.3 million for security.

Pandemic response awards

Farley, Lawler and Ford each received a "pandemic response award," valued at $685,319, $181,229, and $405,000, respectively.

The company, which plans a reorganization under Farley that will split it into two divisions focused on electric and internal combustion vehicles, listed two newcomers among its five highest-paid executives in 2021: Michael Amend, chief enterprise technology officer and Doug Field, chief EV and digital systems officer for Ford Model e.

Amend, who joined Ford in September, earned $12.8 million in total compensation, including a $227,275 base salary and an $800,000 bonus.

Field, who also joined the company in September, made $10.8 million in total compensation in 2021, including a $159,092 base salary and $500,000 bonus.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
UAW President Ray Curry cleared in ethics probe
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
UAW President Ray Curry cleared in ethics probe
UAW President Ray Curry cleared in ethics probe
Wolf-Henning Scheider 2022.jpg
ZF CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider to step down in early 2023 from world's third-largest supplier
Hagerty and Kelly
Former Nissan director Greg Kelly tears up after return from Ghosn odyssey in Japan
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-14-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive