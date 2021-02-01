Ford Canada names Bev Goodman new CEO; Dean Stoneley promoted to new truck position

Ford Canada has named 25-year veteran executive Bev Goodman, president and CEO, effective immediately. She replaces Dean Stoneley, who will be appointed to the newly created position of general manager, North America truck, Ford Motor Co.

Goodman becomes Ford's third Canadian CEO in four years. Mark Buzzell replaced Dianne Craig in 2017 and was succeeded by Stoneley in 2019.

“During a year of extraordinary challenges, Dean led the Ford of Canada team to its 12th consecutive year of sales leadership,” Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, Americas and International Markets Group, said in a statement.

Galhotra described Stoneley’s new role within the company as “critical” in the automaker’s efforts to maintain “Ford’s dominance in the North American truck market.”

“At this time of rapid change in the auto industry, Bev demonstrates a deep understanding of what matters most to our customers … She also has a proven track record of working collaboratively with our dealer partners and a commitment to innovation.”

Goodman will lead all of Ford Canada's operations. The automaker has its national headquarters in Oakville, Ontario, three regional offices, three vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants in Ontario, two parts distribution centers, two research and development sites, and three connectivity and innovation centers. Ford employs about 7,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 employees work in more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships.

Goodman began her career at Ford of Canada as an intern on the finance team and over the next 25 years served in a variety of functions including finance, parts and service, sales and marketing, and most recently was Ford of Canada’s director of marketing communications. She holds an MBA from McMaster University and got her Bachelor of Science degree at Queen’s University.