Ford breaks with tradition in CFO hire

Tim Stone, a longtime Amazon executive who led the retailer's acquisition and integration of Whole Foods before briefly becoming CFO of the company behind the Snapchat mobile messaging app, will join Ford next month and succeed Bob Shanks as its top financial executive on June 1, the automaker said last week.

Shanks, 66, has been CFO since 2012 and plans to stay until year end assisting with special projects. The move, part of a series of global changes announced last week that include new presidents of Ford's European operations and international markets group, underscores CEO Jim Hackett's desires to transform the company and stay ahead of changing trends in mobility and transportation.

"Ford is looking to diversify its leadership team," Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds, told Automotive News. "Part of that is changing some of the talent and perhaps growing the bench with people who are experienced in things that are different. You may not have that in-depth perspective of what this all means in the context of the auto industry, but he may bring something else that's equally as beneficial."

Stone, 52, spent 20 years at Amazon in a variety of roles, helping to oversee corporate business development, leading investor relations, overseeing financial planning and analysis and heading European financial operations. He stayed at Snap Inc. for less than a year as CFO, overseeing finance operations for the public company, as well as human resources, real estate, facilities and security.

"He was a key player in the incredible success at Amazon," Hackett said in a statement, "and he understands the principles of fitness and growth as complementary virtues for Ford's future."

Ford's statement said Stone is familiar with the company because his family drove Explorers and Ford vans, and his father used Ford vehicles in his work as a general contractor and plumber.