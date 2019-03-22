DETROIT — In a sign of how Ford Motor Co. is embracing fundamental change in the industry, its CFO job, held for 70 years by a series of company veterans, will soon belong to a tech-minded outsider.
Ford breaks with tradition in CFO hire
Tim Stone, a longtime Amazon executive who led the retailer's acquisition and integration of Whole Foods before briefly becoming CFO of the company behind the Snapchat mobile messaging app, will join Ford next month and succeed Bob Shanks as its top financial executive on June 1, the automaker said last week.
Shanks, 66, has been CFO since 2012 and plans to stay until year end assisting with special projects. The move, part of a series of global changes announced last week that include new presidents of Ford's European operations and international markets group, underscores CEO Jim Hackett's desires to transform the company and stay ahead of changing trends in mobility and transportation.
"Ford is looking to diversify its leadership team," Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds, told Automotive News. "Part of that is changing some of the talent and perhaps growing the bench with people who are experienced in things that are different. You may not have that in-depth perspective of what this all means in the context of the auto industry, but he may bring something else that's equally as beneficial."
Stone, 52, spent 20 years at Amazon in a variety of roles, helping to oversee corporate business development, leading investor relations, overseeing financial planning and analysis and heading European financial operations. He stayed at Snap Inc. for less than a year as CFO, overseeing finance operations for the public company, as well as human resources, real estate, facilities and security.
"He was a key player in the incredible success at Amazon," Hackett said in a statement, "and he understands the principles of fitness and growth as complementary virtues for Ford's future."
Ford's statement said Stone is familiar with the company because his family drove Explorers and Ford vans, and his father used Ford vehicles in his work as a general contractor and plumber.
Stone will be the first outsider hired as CFO since Theodore Yntema in 1949, who helped mentor a group of young company officers who became known as the Whiz Kids.
"Looking in the lens of 2019, it doesn't feel surprising at all," Caldwell said.
Shanks, like many of the company's finance chiefs dating to the 1960s, had decades of experience with Ford when he started the job. He joined Ford in 1977 and was previously CFO at Mazda Motor Corp. His retirement had been expected.
"Bob will leave a remarkable 42-year legacy at Ford," Hackett said. "As a CFO, he's been relentless in driving for results and pushing the company to greater heights. He's also been a wonderful colleague who leads with integrity, warmth and humor. Bob's leadership was integral to Ford's comeback during the Great Recession, and he has been an invaluable partner as we transform Ford to succeed in the next era."
Other leadership changes announced last week by Ford:
- Peter Fleet, 51, president of the international markets group, will retire. The international markets group is a new business unit, covering about 100 markets outside Europe and the Americas, for which Ford will begin reporting financial results on Jan. 1. Fleet will be succeeded April 1 by Mark Ovenden, 54, president of Ford Middle East and Africa.
- Stuart Rowley, 51, COO for Ford North America, will replace Steven Armstrong as president of Ford of Europe. Armstrong, 54, will become chairman of Ford of Europe. overseeing key transformation projects and joint venture partner interactions for the region, as well as leading Ford's engagement with European governments on key industry legislation and issues, the automaker said.
- Birgit Behrendt, 59, vice president of joint ventures, alliances and commercial affairs in Europe, is retiring at the end of March. In her role, she helped establish Ford's global alliance with Volkswagen Group. She'll continue to be a member of the Ford-Werke Supervisory Board. Ford did not name a successor.
