At Ford, bad numbers, exec moves play on repeat

The executive shake-up, coming as Ford enters a crucial stretch of high-profile product launches, followed another round of dismal financial results that prompted Ford's stock to drop the most in nine years.

Hackett has indicated that his restructuring efforts would take time, but even he has been critical of the financial results produced during his tenure. Net income dropped from $7.7 billion in 2017, a performance he labeled unsatisfactory, to a "mediocre by any standard" $3.7 billion the following year, before plunging 99 percent in 2019, to just $47 million. "Simply not nearly good enough," Hackett concluded after a fourth quarter in which General Motors weathered a lengthy UAW strike and still outperformed Ford.

"Not OK," CFO Tim Stone said.

Now Ford is tasked with navigating numerous product introductions, including the next-generation F-150 pickup coming this year, without the aid of Hinrichs, who was instrumental in launching the aluminum-bodied F-150 in 2014 and helped minimize the damage from a 2018 supplier fire that crippled F-150 production for a week.

"Those new products don't just blossom overnight," said Bob Tomes, owner of Bob Tomes Ford in McKinney, Texas. "Joe had a lot of input into Ford's direction, and he was a very capable person."