Ford, amid internal reorganization, creates unit for developing autonomous vehicles, new technologies

The automaker’s self-driving unit, Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC, is now part of Ford Next. AV’s former chief executive, Scott Griffith, is serving as an entrepreneurial expert for Ford Next.

“This reflects a more nuanced rebranding and repositioning of an existing group, not creation of a new one or a significant structural shift,” company spokeswoman Jennifer Flake said in an interview. “It’s our approach to the business model. You use it to foster innovation, you use it to actually incubate new business ideas.”

Like the new units created this month, Ford Next will begin posting its financial results in the company’s earnings reports next year, she said.

Farley’s goal is to create a company that looks and acts more like a startup and can attract the tech talent that has been hard to get for legacy automakers. Just last week, Farley replaced a veteran human-resources executive with someone recruited from Apple Inc., the second time that Ford had poached a high-level person from the technology giant. Farley lured Doug Field last September from Apple’s car project.

Farley has said that traditional internal combustion engine staff don’t have all the skills necessary to succeed in the next era of transportation, and he is seeking new blood to give Ford a better chance to survive in its second century.

“You can’t ask ICE people to do certain things, it takes too long,” Farley said last month at a conference sponsored by Wolfe Research. “Ford will ensure we have the right structure and talent in place to compete and win.”

The company had considered a spinoff in which its electric and traditional businesses would have traded separately but ultimately decided to keep them under one stock.