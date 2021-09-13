Ford adds new chief digital and information officer

Mike Amend, 43, was most recently president of Lowe's online.

Mike Amend, chief digital and information officer

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Monday said it has hired Mike Amend as its new chief digital and information officer as it places an increased emphasis on software services to generate recurring revenue from car buyers.

Amend, 43, most recently was president, online, at Lowe's. He reports to CEO Jim Farley.

"Mike adds dimension to our team as we use technology and software to transform our company and transportation from the inside-out," Farley said in a statement. "Ford has always been an innovator in vehicles; now we're taking our digital capabilities to new levels to further differentiate ourselves with customers and from competitors."

Related Article
Ford hires solidify Jim Farley's vision

Ford said Amend's team will "help translate customer needs into software solutions that engage and create value for them, Ford and other stakeholders." He'll oversee a number of business functions and will work closely with Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, as well as Doug Field, who was hired away from Apple last week to be Ford's chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.

Ford has recently introduced over-the-air software updates to some of its vehicles and is expanding its FordPass app for owners.

"I'm excited to join Ford at such a pivotal time in the company and the industry," Amend said in a statement. "We're completely reimagining digital experiences for our customers, colleagues, dealers and partners, and will use technology and real-time data to bring that vision to life."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
American Honda's Jenny Gilger looks out for female leaders
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
American Honda's Jenny Gilger looks out for female leaders
Ford hires solidify Jim Farley's vision
Ford hires solidify Jim Farley's vision
Apple store New York rtrs web.jpg
Apple's watch software chief takes over self-driving car project
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive