Ford adds new chief digital and information officer

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Monday said it has hired Mike Amend as its new chief digital and information officer as it places an increased emphasis on software services to generate recurring revenue from car buyers.

Amend, 43, most recently was president, online, at Lowe's. He reports to CEO Jim Farley.

"Mike adds dimension to our team as we use technology and software to transform our company and transportation from the inside-out," Farley said in a statement. "Ford has always been an innovator in vehicles; now we're taking our digital capabilities to new levels to further differentiate ourselves with customers and from competitors."