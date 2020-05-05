Ford adds former GOP Senate staffer to Washington office

Ford Motor Co. has hired Laura Dove, a former Senate secretary for the majority, as director of transportation policy based in Washington.

Dove, 50, started in the new role on May 1. She's tasked with advocating for legislative and regulatory policies that support the Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker's efforts in current and emerging transportation-related issues.

In addition, she oversees Ford's engagement with various associations to align its public policy positions and build support across all key stakeholders, the automaker said in an internal announcement.

Dove left her role in the Senate in February, where she was secretary for the majority since 2015. She has spent more than 20 years working on Capitol Hill and has held key positions within the Republican cloakroom, conference and leadership.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., congratulated Dove and Ford in the automaker's announcement.

"Even when the heat was on and tempers flared, Laura always remained a voice of calm and reason," Carper said. "She was admired on both sides of the aisle for her willingness to find ways to get to 'yes' — and not 'yes' for Republicans, but for the Senate and for our country."