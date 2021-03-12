Fifth generation of Fords nominated to board as Edsel Ford plans to retire

Their paths mirror that of Bill and Edsel Ford, who both joined the board in 1988 when in their 30s. Edsel Ford is now 72, the company's mandatory retirement age for board members.

"He and I have been through a lot together through the years," said Bill Ford, 63. "We've been through the best of times and the worst of times. When we started, everybody thought we were rivals, but over the years we created a very solid partnership where we're on the same page pretty much all the time, and we both supported the company through the most difficult times. Our dealers, anyone who cares about Ford racing and our employees all owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude."

Edsel Ford, who for years ran the company's annual Salute to Dealers program, stepped down from that role last year as his son took over.

"Our great company has been tested in many ways, not least of which it experienced in the past year, and I'm proud we have not only survived and thrived, but also held tight to the values and principles that make Ford a unique American icon," Edsel Ford said in a statement. "I am especially pleased that as I step down from the board, a new generation of Ford family members is poised to continue this legacy of service."

UAW President Rory Gamble, in a statement, supported the Ford family's continued involvement in the company, saying it provides "stability and continuity."

"With this passing of the torch, Ford Motor Company has achieved what many corporations have lost -- a corporate culture that is rooted in the past, while addressing the daily pressures of the present, and through the lens of a family company committed to a longer-term view of the future," Gamble said.

Lechleiter, 67, a former CEO of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly who joined the Ford board in 2013, has decided not to seek reelection.

"John has been a terrific board member who cares deeply about the company," Bill Ford said in a statement. "His experience as a CEO of a caring and successful global business and deep knowledge of science, regulatory frameworks, marketing and management has allowed him to make a significant contribution to our company."

Ford English would be the fourth woman on the 14-member board. Bill Ford told Automotive News the company wants to continue diversifying its leadership.

"It is something that's very top of mind for us," he said. "I can't telegraph what's to come, but if I were an observer, I wouldn't be surprised to see us address that in the near future."

Ford said he was encouraged to see younger members of his family show a willingness to continue leading the automaker.

"None of us have indefinite runways," he said. "I'm very, very excited. They understand the values of our company. They care deeply about our employees and our dealers. I'm really happy there are two people who will understand that and carry that on."

Still, Ford says he has no plans to retire.

"I think as long as I feel good physically and am as energized as I feel today, I'd like to hang in there," he said. "I feel like I'm adding value to the company. Part of my role is to mentor the next generation, but to be clear, I'm not going anywhere."