Ferruccio Lamborghini, Lyn St. James among Automotive Hall of Fame Class of 2022

DETROIT — Members of the industry, family and friends from across the country and overseas gathered here Thursday evening for the 2022 Automotive Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony. The Dearborn, Mich., museum and exhibition center, opened in 1939 and honors accomplishments of pioneers in the industry each year. In addition to the inductions, these industry leaders were given the following awards:

Industry Leader of the Year Award: Jim Farley, Ford CEO

Mobility Innovator Award: Amnon Shashua, Mobileye founder

Industry Influencer: Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America senior vice president, national sales

Industry Influencer: Shilpan Amin, General Motors International president

Industry Influencer: Sherry House, Lucid Motors CFO

Industry Influencer: Ann Wilson, Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association senior vice president of government affairs

Industry Influencer: Linda Zhang, Ford F-150 Lightning chief engineer

Here are the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees: