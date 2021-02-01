Ferrari's CEO search list said to include Gucci, Valentino bosses

Ferrari Chairman and Agnelli family scion John Elkann may reveal the type of person he thinks should lead the supercar maker on Tuesday.

Elkann -- who as interim CEO will unveil Ferrari's full-year results -- is likely to provide details on the ideal profile for the permanent CEO and discuss timing of when the job will be filled, people familiar with the matter said.

Headhunters have started to assemble a preliminary list of luxury industry heavyweights including Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, although no one is excluding auto-industry entries, said the people, who asked not to be named since the process is not public. The company has not started interviewing candidates yet, the people said.

Ferrari was thrown into its second leadership crisis in just a few years after Louis Camilleri abruptly resigned in December. The maker of cars including the Monza, with a price tag starting at 1.5 million euros ($1.82 million), is going through a complicated process of transitioning toward electric mobility.

"Balancing Ferrari's automotive culture with a changing landscape" including stricter environmental regulations "will be a challenge for the permanent successor," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joel Levington wrote in a report last week.

Camilleri oversaw a revamping of Ferrari's lineup, introducing seven new road models in the last two years that helped boost annual sales to more than 10,000 cars for the first time. While Ferrari has said 60 percent of sales will have hybrid powertrains by 2022, the timeline for going fully electric remains unclear.