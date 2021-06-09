Ferrari turns to tech world for its new CEO

MILAN -- Ferrari has turned to a tech executive to navigate the transition towards electrification in the automotive industry, appointing Benedetto Vigna as its new boss.

Vigna, a 52-year-old Italian national, currently leads the biggest division of Franco-Italian chip maker STMicrolectronics. He replaces former CEO Louis Camilleri who retired in December citing personal reasons, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, the scion of Agnelli family which controls Ferrari through its investment company Exor, said the company was "delighted" to welcome Vigna as its new CEO.

"His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead," Elkann said in a statement on Wednesday.

Elkann has led Ferrari on an interim basis since Camilleri stepped down. In April he said Ferrari's new CEO should have "all the right qualities, including importantly the technological capabilities," playing down initial speculation that the new boss could have a background in luxury or retail.

Vigna will start at Ferrari on Sept. 1, the automaker said.

He is currently president of STMicroelectronics' Analog, MEMS (Micro-electromechanical Systems) and Sensors Group, its largest and most profitable operating business in 2020.

Vigna holds a degree in subnuclear physics from the University of Pisa. He joined ST in 1995 and oversaw the company's first steps in MEMS, helping build its strong market position in motion-activated user interfaces.