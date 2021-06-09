Ferrari turns to tech world for its new CEO

Benedetto Vigna from chip maker STMicro will have task of transforming automaker in the age of electric driving and digital gadgetry

Reuters

At STMicrolectronics, Vigna and his team were among pioneers of the "three axis gyroscope" that debuted in the Apple iPhone 4.

MILAN -- Ferrari has turned to a tech executive to navigate the transition towards electrification in the automotive industry, appointing Benedetto Vigna as its new boss.

Vigna, a 52-year-old Italian national, currently leads the biggest division of Franco-Italian chip maker STMicrolectronics. He replaces former CEO Louis Camilleri who retired in December citing personal reasons, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, the scion of Agnelli family which controls Ferrari through its investment company Exor, said the company was "delighted" to welcome Vigna as its new CEO.

"His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance, in the exciting era ahead," Elkann said in a statement on Wednesday.

Elkann has led Ferrari on an interim basis since Camilleri stepped down. In April he said Ferrari's new CEO should have "all the right qualities, including importantly the technological capabilities," playing down initial speculation that the new boss could have a background in luxury or retail.

Vigna will start at Ferrari on Sept. 1, the automaker said.

He is currently president of STMicroelectronics' Analog, MEMS (Micro-electromechanical Systems) and Sensors Group, its largest and most profitable operating business in 2020.

Vigna holds a degree in subnuclear physics from the University of Pisa. He joined ST in 1995 and oversaw the company's first steps in MEMS, helping build its strong market position in motion-activated user interfaces.

Apple tech

Vigna was appointed president of the Analog, MEMS and Sensors division in January 2016. It generated revenue of $3.89 billion in 2020 with an operating margin of 20.8 percent.

Vigna and his team were among pioneers of the "three axis gyroscope" that debuted in the Apple iPhone 4, which allows the screen to adapt to portrait or landscape format as users turned the handset. This sensor technology is now used in all mobile phones as well as for ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) navigation and active safety in cars.

At Ferrari, Vigna is taking over at a company that has been slow in committing to battery-operated automotive applications, a stance increasingly complicated by tightening regulations on emissions.

While the Maranello, Italy-based manufacturer debuted a plug-in hybrid in 2019, Elkann only recently outlined plans for a full-electric model for 2025.

Bloomberg contributed to this report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ex-VW CEO Winterkorn charged with giving false testimony to German parliament
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ex-VW CEO Winterkorn charged with giving false testimony to German parliament
Ex-VW CEO Winterkorn charged with giving false testimony to German parliament
U.S.-China supercar startup hires former Ferrari, BMW exec Roberto Fedeli
U.S.-China supercar startup hires former Ferrari, BMW exec Roberto Fedeli
Top Tesla executive Guillen departs
Top Tesla executive Guillen departs
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-7-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive