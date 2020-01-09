Feds probe new UAW president; union denies wrongdoing, report says

DETROIT — Federal agents are investigating a tip alleging UAW President Rory Gamble and former Vice President Jimmy Settles accepted bribes and kickbacks from a vendor, according to The Detroit News .

Citing two sources, The News said agents are looking into whether Gamble and Settles accepted money at a Detroit strip club after awarding lucrative contracts to businessman Jason Gordon. It's unclear where the tip came from or how far along the investigation is. No charges have been filed and both parties deny wrongdoing.

The U.S. Justice Department as policy will neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

"President Gamble can say he never took one red cent personally from Mr. Gordon or directly solicited anything from Mr. Gordon," UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said in a statement. "And President Gamble has never been to that establishment with Mr. Gordon. It simply is not true and never happened."

Gamble had not been made aware he was the target of an investigation and learned about it after The News reached out for comment, Rothenberg said.