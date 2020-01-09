Feds probe new UAW president; union denies wrongdoing, report says

Gamble

UAW President Rory Gamble had not been made aware he was the target of an investigation and learned about it after The Detroit News reached out for comment, a union spokesman said.

DETROIT — Federal agents are investigating a tip alleging UAW President Rory Gamble and former Vice President Jimmy Settles accepted bribes and kickbacks from a vendor, according to The Detroit News.

Citing two sources, The News said agents are looking into whether Gamble and Settles accepted money at a Detroit strip club after awarding lucrative contracts to businessman Jason Gordon. It's unclear where the tip came from or how far along the investigation is. No charges have been filed and both parties deny wrongdoing.

The U.S. Justice Department as policy will neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

"President Gamble can say he never took one red cent personally from Mr. Gordon or directly solicited anything from Mr. Gordon," UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said in a statement. "And President Gamble has never been to that establishment with Mr. Gordon. It simply is not true and never happened."

Gamble had not been made aware he was the target of an investigation and learned about it after The News reached out for comment, Rothenberg said.

UAW ScandalUAW Scandal timeline and key figures: In charges filed since July 2017, federal prosecutors have revealed that millions of dollars intended to train workers was instead spent by some UAW leaders on assorted luxuries. The charges have exposed fraud within the massive U.S. auto manufacturing union. Will this scandal spread? Here is a timeline and our list of key players.

Gordon's lawyer, in a statement to The News, said: "My client vehemently denies all of the allegations as being untrue."

Settles' lawyer declined to comment to The News.

It's not clear when the investigation began, although U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider, the top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in December his office had received new tips since he started speaking publicly about the corruption probe in late November. Prosecutors have also received recent guilty pleas from former UAW-GM Vice President Joe Ashton and his aides Michael Grimes and Jeff Pietrzyk and are expecting a guilty plea from former Region 5 Director Vance Pearson when he appears before a judge on Feb. 4.

Gamble has implemented a number of reforms in recent weeks in a bid to clean up the UAW from within and avoid potential government oversight should the feds bring racketeering charges against the union. He was named president in December after former President Gary Jones stepped down after being implicated in the probe.

Shortly after taking over as interim president before accepting the role on a full-time basis, he told Automotive News he was "confident" all remaining UAW executive board members were clean.

"I would not have accepted the role of president if I couldn't withstand the scrutiny," Gamble said in a statement this week. "Our union has suffered enough as a result of corrupt leaders. On my watch, we cannot and will not allow financial improprieties to rob our members of their hard-earned dollars. My sole focus as President is to strengthen the union's financial controls, oversight and accounting system — and most importantly, to restore the trust of our union members."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters