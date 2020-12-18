FCA's Manley to head Stellantis American operations

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Mike Manley will become head of Americas operations for Stellantis, the automotive group that will be formed after the merger of FCA and PSA Group, FCA Chairman John Elkann told employees .

Manley, 56, was a key figure in driving the merger forward, working with PSA CEO Carlos Tavares since late 2018 to bring the two automakers together. But, unlike Tavares and Elkann, he will not have a seat on the board of directors of Stellantis. The companies are pushing to complete the merger by the end of January , Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Elkann said in a letter released Friday that Manley would address FCA employees later today. He offered praise for Manley, who took over as CEO in July 2018 from an ailing Sergio Marchionne.

"Once our merger completes – hopefully soon in the new year - Mike will be asked to take up the role of head of Americas, working alongside Carlos and continuing to bring his great experience, energy and drive to making Stellantis the extraordinary company we know it will be," Elkann said.