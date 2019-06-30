FCA shuffle puts familiar leaders over Jeep, Dodge

DETROIT — Mike Koval Jr. has been a key behind-the-scenes presence for Ram since 2016, but he's now ready to step out and become a public face of the brand after his promotion last week to director of Ram's U.S. product marketing.

Koval knows the inner workings of Ram, having spent three years as its head of operations with responsibility over marketing, pricing and inventory. With that background, Koval says he intends to follow the examples of brand head Reid Bigland and former Ram North America boss Jim Morrison as he assumes the duties of his new role, such as introducing Ram products at auto shows.

Tim Kuniskis

Now: Head of passenger cars, North America
Was: Head of Jeep, North America

"I'm going to really have to immerse," Koval said during a media event at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Michigan proving ground. "I have a lot on my plate in the next couple of weeks. The brand is in a really good place right now, and so I think we only have upside from here. That is definitely my intention, to be the face of the brand. I want to be out and talking with everybody that wants to talk about trucks."

Morrison, who had been Ram's North America chief, was appointed head of Jeep in North America last week. He succeeds Tim Kuniskis, who after a short stint with Jeep is back to overseeing FCA's passenger cars. Kuniskis had led Dodge during the rollout of the high-powered Hellcat Chargers and Challengers.

Kuniskis said last week's media event, where he unveiled Widebody versions of the Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack, felt like a homecoming.

Jim Morrison

Now: Head of Jeep, North America
Was: Head of Ram, North America

"It feels great. I've been with Chrysler and FCA for over 27 years, but the longest assignment was the Dodge brand, from '13 to '18," Kuniskis said. "We had a lot of fun during that period. I'm very excited to be back."

The moves show the continuing evolution of FCA CEO Mike Manley's management team, which in some cases has involved returning executives to brands and roles where they have experience. The shuffle was precipitated by the May retirement of Steve Beahm, who headed FCA's car brands and Mopar unit in North America.

Jeep, Ram and FCA's passenger car operations are getting new leaders at critical moments for each.

Morrison takes the lead of Jeep in North America amid the launch of the Gladiator pickup and slowing sales, while Koval moves up as Ram pushes out fresh products and strives to stay ahead of Chevrolet in the full-size pickup race. Kuniskis returns to passenger cars with the challenge of making aging sedans feel fresh in a market driven by light trucks.

Mike Koval Jr.

Now: Director of Ram U.S. product marketing
Was: Head of Ram operations, North America

Morrison said he'll have to reconnect with the passionate Jeep community.

Before his 2016 appointment to lead Ram in North America, he was director of Jeep product marketing and global coordination.

After learning of his promotion, Morrison said he took a Gladiator home for the weekend. The midsize pickup was a subject of speculation when he left the brand two years before its public debut last fall at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Morrison said he's just getting to know the truck and put its versatility to the test by cruising with the top and doors off with his son.

He said he plans to reach out to Jeep dealers within a few weeks.

"I came from the dealer world," Morrison said. "I know how important dealers are in the momentum we have for Jeep, doing what they can to grow sales and look after customers. We know it's very important to have the dealers near to our hearts and minds."

