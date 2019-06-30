FCA shuffle puts familiar leaders over Jeep, Dodge

"I'm going to really have to immerse," Koval said during a media event at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Michigan proving ground. "I have a lot on my plate in the next couple of weeks. The brand is in a really good place right now, and so I think we only have upside from here. That is definitely my intention, to be the face of the brand. I want to be out and talking with everybody that wants to talk about trucks."

Morrison, who had been Ram's North America chief, was appointed head of Jeep in North America last week. He succeeds Tim Kuniskis, who after a short stint with Jeep is back to overseeing FCA's passenger cars. Kuniskis had led Dodge during the rollout of the high-powered Hellcat Chargers and Challengers.

Kuniskis said last week's media event, where he unveiled Widebody versions of the Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack, felt like a homecoming.