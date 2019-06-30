FCA shuffle puts familiar leaders over Jeep, Dodge

DETROIT — Mike Koval Jr. has been a key behind-the-scenes presence for Ram since 2016, but he's now ready to step out and become a public face of the brand after his promotion last week to director of Ram's U.S. product marketing.
Koval knows the inner workings of Ram, having spent three years as its head of operations with responsibility over marketing, pricing and inventory. With that background, Koval says he intends to follow the examples of brand head Reid Bigland and former Ram North America boss Jim Morrison as he assumes the duties of his new role, such as introducing Ram products at auto shows.