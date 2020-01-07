FCA names Sproule as new N.A. communications chief

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles named Simon Sproule its chief communications officer in North America, effective Feb. 3.

Sproule, 51, was vice president and chief marketing officer for Aston Martin Lagonda, where he led an integrated marketing and corporate communications function, a press release said Tuesday.

Before his position at Aston Martin, Sproule held roles in communications at Tesla Inc., Nissan Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co.

"Simon brings a wealth of automotive experience, including a deep understanding of both mass market and luxury brands," FCA CEO Mike Manley said in the release. "He is joining FCA at an unprecedented time as we embark on an electrified, connected and autonomous future for our brands and, at the same time, create a new entity as we work toward a merger with PSA."

Sproule replaces Niel Golightly, 61, who held the position at FCA starting in December 2018 and is now chief communications officer for Boeing Co.