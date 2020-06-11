FCA communications chief quits after 4 months

DETROIT -- Simon Sproule, FCA's global chief communications officer since February, is leaving the company.

Sproule, 51, told Automotive News his last day is Friday. He decided he wanted to do something different with his life and pursue other interests.

"Simon Sproule has made the personal decision to leave FCA," the company said in a statement. "Shawn Morgan will replace him on an ad interim basis for North America. We wish Simon the best in his future endeavors."

Morgan , 51, FCA's head of corporate communications, has been with the company for nearly 22 years.

Sproule began his stint on Feb. 3 , but he hadn't moved to Michigan yet. He joined the company from Aston Martin , where he was vice president and chief marketing officer. He has also worked at Tesla Inc., Nissan Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co.

He is the latest person to leave FCA's top communications role after a short tenure. The previous head, Niel Golightly, left the company in December after a year to join troubled airplane manufacturing giant Boeing Co.