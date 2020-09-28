Farley takes the reins as Ford aims to evolve with the industry

Jim Farley may be bolder in playing up Ford’s strengths in a changing industry as the automaker is on the verge of electrifying vehicles such as the F-150.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. isn't subtle in a new ad calling out Chevrolet, Jeep and Toyota for not going along with California's efforts to cut vehicle emissions. Subtlety isn't the style of Jim Farley, who moves into the CEO office atop Ford's headquarters this week.

The ad, which debuted last week as part of a new "Built for Progress" campaign, could be a sign of how Farley will run the automaker: playing up its strengths more aggressively as it seeks to differentiate itself in a changing industry.

Making Ford stand out will be among Farley's many challenges as he leads a company he grew up revering. It's a company often not easy to lead; the only CEOs to hold the job for more than eight years were both named Henry Ford.

If Farley wants to join that elite group — or at least bring more stability than his immediate two predecessors, whose tenures were only about half the length of an F-150 product cycle — he'll have to successfully steer Ford through the most consequential changes in its 117-year history.

The automaker is on the verge of transforming its product portfolio, for the first time adding what it hopes are high-margin, high-volume electric vehicles. In the next few years, it plans to launch autonomous commercial services to haul both goods and people, a pivot from its traditional business model as it begins to implement the "smart city" vision espoused by departing CEO Jim Hackett. Ford is relying on alliances with Volkswagen, Mahindra and Rivian — rivals that are key to sharing the rising development costs of new technologies.

And Farley will have to do all of that while maintaining the strengths of the business today, starting with a redesigned F-150 that will hit dealerships within weeks of him assuming the CEO role.

If he's successful, Farley could position Ford as a leader in a transforming industry that's facing competition from a slew of richly valued startups. The changes, company officials believe, also would vault Ford's North American operations back to a double-digit profit margin for the first time since 2016.

30 years to the top
Jim Farley at Toyota

Farley at Toyota

Highlights of Jim Farley's automotive career, which started in 1990 when Toyota hired him in its strategic planning department

1999: Played key role in introduction of Toyota Tundra pickup

2002: Named vice president of Scion, overseeing the launch of the youth-oriented brand

2005: Appointed vice president of Toyota marketing

2007:
April: Named group vice president and general manager of Lexus
November: Joined Ford Motor Co. as group vice president of marketing and communications

2008: Delivered emotional speech at a Las Vegas dealers meeting, saying the work he was doing at Ford was "more important" than what he did at Toyota

2010: Named executive vice president of global marketing, sales & service

2012: Named head of Lincoln, in addition to his marketing, sales and service role

2014: Oversaw Lincoln's expansion into China and the launch of the MKC crossover

2015: Named president of Ford of Europe, Middle East and Africa

2016: Steered Ford's European business to record profitability with increased focus on commercial vehicles, utilities and performance models

2017: Returned to the U.S. as president of global markets

2018: Addressed dealers amid restructuring plan; previewed new "Built Ford Proud" advertising campaign

2019:
March: Joined Twitter with post about his classic 1973 Bronco
May: Named head of new businesses, technology and strategy; played key roles in partnership deals with Volkswagen and Mahindra
November: Introduced Mustang Mach-E with CEO Jim Hackett. Farley in 2017 halted work on the compliance car under development and encouraged the team to develop a bolder EV, telling them to "think Mustang."

2020:
February: Named COO
March: Visited Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant in early days of the pandemic, helping cement Ford's decision to shut down manufacturing operations
October: Succeeds Hackett as Ford's 13th CEO

"I really see this as a chance to accelerate our double transformation of our automotive operations and to grow again profitably," Farley said on Automotive News' Daily Drive podcast last week. "We have such a great opportunity."

‘Solid foundation'

The opportunity Ford has is not without risk.

Former CEO Mark Fields, who once championed a forward-looking strategy with "one foot in today and one foot in tomorrow," failed to implement his vision quickly enough for impatient investors. The slow-developing business redesign implemented by Hackett to prepare Ford for its leaner, more nimble future fell behind schedule as a result of some unforced errors, including botching the launch of the high-volume Explorer crossover.

Farley steps into the CEO role Thursday, Oct. 1, because Ford believes he's uniquely positioned for the challenge. In a 30-year career that has taken him from Southern California to Germany to Dearborn, Mich., with pit stops in between, Farley has added and sharpened skills he'll likely be called on to use as CEO.

He led Ford of Europe back to profitability largely on the strength of redesigned models and a focus on commercial sales — a strategy he could look to replicate in the U.S. When he was put in charge of exploring new business models and technology, he probed the minds of Silicon Valley tech leaders to understand where the industry might be headed.

"I really guess getting outside the industry or taking on big, challenging, never-before kind of opportunities stretched me as a leader, and I made lots of mistakes, and I learned from each of them," Farley said. "I think that portfolio of experience has kind of uniquely given me a solid foundation for what we face now in our industry."

Europe turnaround

Ford of Europe hadn't made money in three years when Farley became its president at the start of 2015.

It eked out a $259 million profit that year, largely as the result of an accounting change, but surged to a record $1.2 billion pretax profit in 2016 by achieving a 4.2 percent operating margin.

As part of the turnaround strategy Farley implemented, the European business cut jobs and discontinued unpopular vehicle lines in favor of more profitable models. It focused on vans and pickups for commercial customers, as well as SUVs and crossovers for retail buyers. Farley also emphasized "emotional" vehicles such as the ST performance line, telling Automotive News Europe in 2016 that you have to "be careful where you compete."

Much of that strategy is now happening in the U.S. and likely will accelerate after Farley becomes CEO.

Having eliminated sedans from its U.S. lineup, Ford is leaning on its subbrands — the F-Series, Mustang and Bronco — to drive profits moving forward. And Farley has vowed to place a larger spotlight on commercial vans and pickups.

Linda Cash, Ford's vice president of quality and new model launch program, worked for Farley for the two and a half years he was in Europe, first as director of vehicle operations there and later as vice president of manufacturing.

"I think the best thing about Jim Farley is that he pushes the status quo," Cash told Automotive News. "He really, really requires you to think. You're not going to work for him and just kind of go do your routine and slide by. Boy, does he ask a lot of questions. Boy, does he push to say, 'How do you know?' and 'What about the future?' I think you become a better leader in your own space just based off the fact you work for Jim Farley."

Shortly after Hackett succeeded Fields in May 2017, he deputized Farley to oversee the future of the business.

As president of new businesses, technology and strategy, Farley spent considerable time in Silicon Valley and picked the brains of leaders at tech-focused, data-driven companies as well as venture capital firms investing in mobility-related projects. John Lawler, then Ford's vice president of strategy, was with Farley on many of those trips.

"There's no pride there that limits him from talking to somebody; if he thinks he can learn something, he'll go out and talk to anyone he thinks has value to add," said Lawler, now CEO of Ford's autonomous vehicle subsidiary. "He's looking at the whole playing field, where things are changing, who the new competitors are and how they might impact the industry."

Farley's Silicon Valley discussions led to a decision to prioritize customer experience.

"I believe the industry is focused way too much on the curiosity around the machine driving itself," Farley said at a Financial Times conference in 2019. "We've not spent enough time asking about the customer-facing aspects. That's what we're equally motivated to solve, not just the technical problem."

Car guy

Farley, the 10th Ford CEO since Henry Ford II retired in 1979, will be the first to lead the company after previously working for an unaffiliated competitor. He spent 17 years at Toyota Motor Corp. — one of the rivals Ford's newest ad directly criticizes — where he launched the Scion brand, headed marketing for the Toyota division and became general manager of Lexus.

He'll also be the first Ford CEO with a Twitter account. His tweets are a mix of Ford news, memes of his late cousin, comedian Chris Farley, and photos from his racing adventures. Last week, he tweeted a video of California Gov. Gavin Newsom praising Ford and Executive Chairman Bill Ford as environmental leaders in the auto industry.

That Farley is a car guy who spends weekends racing will not be lost on dealers who wanted a more hands-on approach from Hackett, an esoteric thinker who spent most of his career in the furniture-making industry.

"I've always been a proponent that you need a car guy somewhere in the upper echelon; even better if it's the CEO," said Doug North, president of North Brothers Ford in Westland, Mich., who has worked closely with Farley in previous roles on Ford's dealer council. "He lives and breathes cars. I'm really excited."

Farley has a strong relationship with Ford's dealers and is known for a pair of emotional speeches at Las Vegas gatherings in 2008 and 2018.

This month, Farley visited Village Ford in Dearborn to present owner Jim Seavitt, a longtime friend, with a number of awards, including the company's prestigious Triple Crown, given to dealers who hit targets for sales, service and customer support.

It was there, just blocks from Ford's headquarters, that Alan Mulally went shortly after being hired as CEO in 2006. Mulally famously stood on the showroom floor and sold four vehicles to get a feel for what the business was like, instantly ingratiating himself with Ford's retail network.

"I wanted to be there for that reason," said Farley. "It's a rite of passage."

Sign up for free newsletters