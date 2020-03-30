Facing virus crisis, new Toyota N.A. boss says: ‘We will ... emerge stronger'

PLANO, Texas — Jim Lentz had a couple of years under his belt running Toyota in North America when the 2008 financial crisis shellacked the region's auto industry and put him to the ultimate test.

Because of a pandemic, his successor is not so lucky.

Ted Ogawa, 60 — a globally experienced Toyota executive who has worked in the United States under Lentz for the past three years, most recently as COO — becomes North American CEO this week.

The very week, that is, that every one of the company's 15 North American manufacturing plants is shut down and its entire U.S. dealer network is in crisis because of the spreading coronavirus.