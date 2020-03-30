Facing virus crisis, new Toyota N.A. boss says: ‘We will ... emerge stronger'

“It’s my job to remain calm and control what I can control,” Ted Ogawa said.

PLANO, Texas — Jim Lentz had a couple of years under his belt running Toyota in North America when the 2008 financial crisis shellacked the region's auto industry and put him to the ultimate test.

Because of a pandemic, his successor is not so lucky.

Ted Ogawa, 60 — a globally experienced Toyota executive who has worked in the United States under Lentz for the past three years, most recently as COO — becomes North American CEO this week.

The very week, that is, that every one of the company's 15 North American manufacturing plants is shut down and its entire U.S. dealer network is in crisis because of the spreading coronavirus.

Ogawa's road to CEO

1984: Joined Toyota Motor Corp.
1996: Assigned to NUMMI plant, Fremont, Calif.
2002: Product planning, in Japan
2012: General manager, China Division
2015: President, Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co.
April 2017: Chief administrative officer, Toyota Motor North America
January 2019: COO, Toyota Motor North America
April 1, 2020: CEO, Toyota Motor North America

Lentz, 65, announced in mid-December that he would retire from Toyota effective Wednesday, April 1, after 38 years with the automaker, the last 14 of which were in the company's top North American job.

During his tenure at the top, Lentz not only successfully guided Toyota through the 2008 financial meltdown, but also through its 2010 unintended-acceleration crisis and an earthquake and tsunami that devastated the automaker's Japanese homeland in 2011. Each event presented its own challenges, but the threat from the coronavirus is unique — and it is now Ogawa's to manage.

In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview with Automotive News — his first with any American news outlet — Ogawa spoke of his long-term plans to aid Lexus, expand Toyota's purchasing of local parts and build on Lentz's legacy in North America. But those plans will have to wait while he tries to guide Toyota's 47,500 North American employees safely through to better days.

"I am an optimist and believe we will get through this situation and emerge stronger," Ogawa said last week after his company's plants ground to a halt. "My North Star is doing what's right for our customers, dealers, suppliers and employees, so in that sense, decisions become clear when using that as my guiding principle."

Helping dealers

To that end, Ogawa and the rest of Lentz's leadership team — all of whom will be staying on — have taken steps to shore up their company and its dealers to get them through the crisis.

To assist dealers with short-term cash flow and liquidity, for example, Toyota Financial Services lowered floorplan interest rates, deferred principal and capital payments from dealers and shuttered manufacturing plants in part to reduce inventories. More actions will be taken as necessary, Ogawa says.

"Recovery and a return to normalcy is inevitable, only the timing is uncertain," the new CEO said. "Our sales and marketing teams, while working remotely, are connected 24/7, developing our recovery plans for our dealers and Toyota. I am confident in the North American economy, auto industry and our partnership with our dealers and the communities where they do business."

Ogawa said, personally, he will "try to stay calm, gather facts and value the input from my leadership team." And he said he picked up some good advice from the man he is replacing.

"I heard a saying from Jim Lentz recently and I think it applies to this situation: 'Confidence is contagious, and so is a lack of confidence.' It's my job to remain calm and control what I can control."

A history with Toyota

So who is Ogawa, and how did he go from being a key if low-profile executive at Toyota Motor North America to being Lentz's successor?

Ogawa joined Toyota in 1984, starting in purchasing and working as a purchasing coordinator at NUMMI, the one-time joint venture between Toyota and General Motors in Fremont, Calif., that turned out vehicles including the Pontiac Vibe and Toyota Matrix. It was while working at NUMMI that Ogawa met Akio Toyoda, now CEO of Toyota Motor Corp., and where he learned the vaunted Toyota Production System, albeit in a roundabout manner.

Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz, left, and Ted Ogawa have worked together for three years. Ogawa takes the reins from Lentz this week.

"Funny story," Ogawa recalled. "I learned what TPS was from the General Motors side [at the NUMMI plant]. They had a very well-organized shell of what TPS is, so sometimes, I would go in that room and look at that display and learn."

Ogawa returned to Japan in 2001 and spent time in Toyota's Overseas Planning Division, a part of its sales function, where he did product planning. He also worked at Toyota China and played a key product-planning role in the U.S. for what became the ill-fated Scion brand.

"It's a fond memory for me, even if Scion's gone now," Ogawa recalled. "No one could imagine such a boxy car like the xB would be such a home run in this country."

Ogawa was working in the Lexus division when the 2010 unintended-acceleration crisis struck the company. He still has a fondness for Toyota's luxury brand and wants to see it improve.

"I have no worries about the Toyota lineup, but in the case of Lexus, the [product] cadence is an issue," Ogawa said. "So, for this year, the LC convertible is new. Profitwise, [dealers] may be OK, but in this sense, the Lexus dealer body wants to see more product sooner."

‘You should do your best'

Ogawa, a high-level executive on Lentz's team since 2017, learned last year from Toyoda that he would succeed Lentz. Ogawa said his "very first question" to Toyoda was a concern that he was Japanese, not American. "Because of that, there will be some difficulties expected. What is your advice?" he asked Toyota's global boss.

Ogawa said Toyoda responded reassuringly: "You are you. I am not talking about nationality. You should do your best. No. 2, Jim Lentz and you have a great team in North America. You have a great day."

Ogawa is product-focused in conversation — he says he and his colleagues "have some alternatives on how to retain the Land Cruiser nameplate" in the Toyota lineup — but says his first priorities mostly involve continuing Lentz's work, including expansion of his "One Toyota" team building and developing closer bonds with the Toyota and Lexus dealer bodies.

"The relationship with the dealer body is our lifeline, and a focus point for me is how to make that relationship better," Ogawa said. "That is everyone's focal point. We need to keep that relationship strong, and it should be continued."

