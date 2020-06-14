Eyes on the premium prize at Infiniti

"The mission is very clear, to make Infiniti a sustainable premium brand of the company," Kargar, 53, told Automotive News last week in his first interview since taking the helm. That means robust customer satisfaction, dealer coverage and profitability.

"Premium brands should bring more money to the company. So that's the objective. We are not at the level we want to be."

Kargar, a Renault veteran who joined alliance partner Nissan in 2017, says the overhaul will involve fresh product on a shared platform driven by new powertrains. The Infiniti design language will get a complete revamp, and Infiniti will be the leadoff brand for introducing technology.

The soft-spoken Frenchman said future Infiniti models will be based on a "company" platform for large vehicles that will be shared with Nissan vehicles. The new platform will support gasoline, full-electric and hybrid powertrains for Infiniti. The hybrid powertrain will come in the form of a new, high-power version of Nissan's e-Power setup that will differentiate Infiniti from other premium brands.

The first Infiniti e-Power offering will arrive by around 2023, Kargar said.

Nissan Motor Co. COO Ashwani Gupta described that shared-platform strategy as "Nissan-plus."

But Kargar said the approach won't dilute Infiniti's premium focus. Commonization, he said, is an absolute must in an age of spiraling investment in electrification, autonomous driving and connectivity. The strategy will save development time and allow Infiniti to plow savings back into enhancing the brand.

"The objective is to use these assets of the company, and then to reinject the money we are saving into the luxury experience and ingredients of Infiniti," Kargar said. "We will put more money into Infiniti's future, but this money will come from the savings in globalized platforms."