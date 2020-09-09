Ex-VW CEO Winterkorn to face emissions fraud trial in Germany

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Winterkorn was CEO of Volkswagen Group when the automaker admitted to cheating in U.S. diesel tests in 2015.

Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn and four others must stand trial over serious fraud charges in Germany for their role in the diesel-rigging scandal that has cost the automaker more than 30 billion euros ($35 billion) so far.

The former chief and four other managers were charged last year with equipping vehicles sold to customers with a so-called defeat device.

A court in Brunswick, Germany, allowed the case to proceed Wednesday, but modified some of the charges, saying the suspects could also be tried for acting as a criminal gang.

"The fraud charges concern 9 million vehicles sold in Europe and the U.S.," the court said in an emailed statement. "Buyers may have lost 100 million euros."

VW and Winterkorn's lawyer Felix Doerr did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

The court dropped some minor charges, including breach of trust, against Winterkorn.

The judges told prosecutors that they are likely to reject their demand to have the executive's bonus seized as part of the case.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota hires tech lobbyist as next director of technology, innovation policy
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota hires tech lobbyist as next director of technology, innovation policy
Toyota hires tech lobbyist as next director of technology, innovation policy
Gupta to be chairman of new board for Nissan N.A.
Gupta to be chairman of new board for Nissan N.A.
CEO predicts global rebound for McLaren after down 2020
CEO predicts global rebound for McLaren after down 2020
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-7-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters