Ex-UAW chief Williams charged in corruption probe

DETROIT -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged ex-UAW President Dennis Williams, who led one of the nation's most powerful labor unions from 2014 to 2018, with conspiring to embezzle funds from rank-and-file workers for nearly a decade.

Court documents say Williams and others spent hundreds of thousands of member dollars on trips to Palm Springs, Calif., golf outings, fancy dinners and other luxuries.

Williams, 67, becomes the 15th person charged in the ongoing corruption scandal. He's also the second former union president to be charged; his successor, Gary Jones, pleaded guilty to embezzlement and racketeering charges in June and awaits sentencing.

Williams was charged in a criminal information, which means he's likely to plead guilty. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.