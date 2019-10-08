Ex-Tesla Europe boss recruited by EV startup Automobili Pininfarina

Verena Senger
Automobilwoche

The Battista has a 120 kW lithium-ion battery pack driving an electric powertrain with up to 1,900 horsepower.

Automobili Pininfarina's new sales chief, Jochen Rudat, brings nearly 10 years of experience working with Tesla with him to the EV startup.

Rudat joined the company this month. He and his team will be in charge of marketing the company’s growing lineup.

Rudat most recently was Tesla's director for central Europe. Prior to joining Tesla he spent several years as a dealer development manager at BMW Group Switzerland.

Automobili Pininfarina is a unit of the Indian conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra, which also owns the Turin-based design house Pininfarina SpA.

Munich-based Automobili Pininfarina is looking to follow up its Battisa with a range of vehicles that could include a sedan and an SUV.

Photo

In September, Automobili Pininfarina said it will develop a platform for high-performance electric vehicles in collaboration with its two new strategic partners from Germany, Bosch Engineering and Benteler.

