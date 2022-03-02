Ex-Nissan exec Greg Kelly found guilty in Tokyo, but gets suspended sentence

TOKYO — A Tokyo court has found the former Nissan executive Greg Kelly guilty of playing a role in helping former boss Carlos Ghosn allegedly hide more than $80 million in deferred compensation.

But after more than three years of prosecution, Kelly, 65, was given a six-month suspended sentence by chief judge Kenji Shimotsu. The Tennessee human resources executive and attorney, arrested while on a Nov. 2018 business trip to Japan, will be free to go home with his wife, according to a statement released in Tokyo by the U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

"We are relieved that the legal process has concluded, and Mr. and Mrs. Kelly can return home," said the statement. "While this has been a long three years for the Kelly family, this chapter has come to an end. He and Dee can begin their next chapter in Tennessee."

The closely watched court decision, read out in a packed courtroom in Tokyo District Court on March 3, has been a lightning rod of corporate and diplomatic maneuvering.

Click here for all of Automotive News' coverage of the Carlos Ghosn saga.

It was not immediately clear whether Kelly will bother to appeal, though he told Japanese media ahead of the decision he would challenge any conviction.

"I don't believe I will be convicted," he told Japan's Asahi newspaper ahead of the court appearance. "There is no crime in the first place."

But working against Kelly was a justice system that boasts a 99 percent conviction rate.

Kelly was initially jailed for more than a month before being released late Christmas Day in 2018. Since winning bail, he has lived in a cramped Tokyo apartment with his wife Dee just across the moat from Japan's Imperial Palace. Under the terms of his bail, Kelly was grounded in Japan. His wife had to enroll in a Japanese language school for a visa that enables her to stay by his side.

Emanuel pledged during his October confirmation hearing as ambassador to make Kelly's case a "top priority." After arriving to take up the post in January, the diplomat called Kelly to talk with the American defendant and his wife.