EVs take Nashville stage at Automotive News Congress

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Attendees gather in Nashville.

Speakers in Nashville today focused on the emerging battery-electric business at the first of four Automotive News Congress events in 2022.

MARISA MARCINKOWSKI

Automotive News Publisher KC Crain leads the afternoon keynote interview with GM President Mark Reuss.

TERRY KOSDROSKY

Kunaal Mahanti of sponsor Wipro welcomes the audience. Automotive News Executive Editor Jamie Butters stands to his left.

MARISA MARCINKOWSKI

Butters' interview with Jérémie Papin, senior vice president of Nissan Motor and chairperson of Nissan Americas, is recorded for a livestream audience.

MARISA MARCINKOWSKI

Automotive News Editor Lindsay Chappell, right, leads a manufacturing panel featuring, from left, Hankook Tire America President Curtis Brison, Novelis VP Jamie Zinser, Wipro's Mahanti and Denso's Andrew Clemence.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Gus Machado, Cuban American dealership legend in Florida, dies at 87
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Gus Machado
Gus Machado, Cuban American dealership legend in Florida, dies at 87
Elon Musk
Twitter board says it will enforce Elon Musk's takeover agreement
Dick Plumb
Former journalist, PR veteran, Automotive News staff member Dick Plumb dies at 97
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-16-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive