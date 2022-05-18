Speakers in Nashville today focused on the emerging battery-electric business at the first of four Automotive News Congress events in 2022.
EVs take Nashville stage at Automotive News Congress
Automotive News Publisher KC Crain leads the afternoon keynote interview with GM President Mark Reuss.
Kunaal Mahanti of sponsor Wipro welcomes the audience. Automotive News Executive Editor Jamie Butters stands to his left.
Butters' interview with Jérémie Papin, senior vice president of Nissan Motor and chairperson of Nissan Americas, is recorded for a livestream audience.
Automotive News Editor Lindsay Chappell, right, leads a manufacturing panel featuring, from left, Hankook Tire America President Curtis Brison, Novelis VP Jamie Zinser, Wipro's Mahanti and Denso's Andrew Clemence.
Letter
to the
Editor
Send us a letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.
Recommended for You