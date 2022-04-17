Musk's tweet about taking Tesla private was false, U.S. judge rules

Tesla Inc . shareholders suing over Elon Musk ’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.

The investors said a federal judge agreed with them that “no reasonable jury could find Musk’s tweets on August 7, 2018 accurate or not misleading,” according to a court filing late Friday. The filing describes an April 1 order by the judge that isn’t listed on the docket.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk and Tesla, said “nothing will ever change the truth, which is that Elon Musk was considering taking Tesla private and could have.”

“All that’s left some half decade later is random plaintiffs’ lawyers trying to make a buck and others trying to block that truth from coming to light all to the detriment of free speech,” he said Saturday.

The ruling -- if not appealed -- will put the EV maker at a disadvantage in a San Francisco jury trial set for late May because Tesla won’t be allowed to argue the controversial Twitter post was truthful. It will allow investors to focus mainly on connecting Musk’s statement to their stock market losses.