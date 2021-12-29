Elon Musk sells another $1 billion in Tesla shares, nears stock offload target

Elon Musk sold a further $1.02 billion of Tesla Inc. shares, taking him close to his target of reducing his stake in the electric-car maker by 10 percent.

Tesla's CEO -- also the world’s richest person -- sold 934,090 shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

Musk has been offloading Tesla stock since asking his Twitter followers in November whether he should sell some of his stake. Musk said in a tweet last week that he was “almost done” trimming his Tesla holding by 10 percent.