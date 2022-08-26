Elon Musk seeks feedback — unless it's negative

Elon Musk doesn't want to hear complaints from customers trying out the driver-assistance system that Tesla plans to start charging $15,000 for in the coming weeks.

The CEO scolded a Tesla owner who posted videos on Twitter last week showing that a new beta version of the system marketed as Full Self-Driving at times struggles with right turns and other basic tasks.

The customer wrote that he's spent more than $32,000 paying for the system multiple times.

"10.69 is in limited release for a reason," Musk replied, referring to the latest version of the system rolled out to select customers this month. "Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain."