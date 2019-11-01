Twitter has fallen out of Elon Musk’s favor as the Tesla Inc. CEO vowed to “go offline” on Friday. It’s unclear, however, when he would do so as the executive has teased the move before.
Elon Musk says he’s 'going offline' after questioning Twitter
Musk’s Twitter account was still active 20 minutes after the post.
In June, Musk said he had deleted his Twitter account, though he stayed active after the post. He briefly changed his Twitter name on the platform to "Daddy DotCom" before reverting to his own.
In October, court documents surfaced showing Musk’s advisers had urged him to take a break from Twitter after his personal attack against a British cave diver last year.
Letter
to the
Editor
Send us a letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.
Recommended for You