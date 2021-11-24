Musk reaches halfway point in his planned Tesla stock sales

Elon Musk resumed selling shares in Tesla Inc. and passed the halfway point toward making good on a plan to offload 10 percent of his stake in the EV maker.
The billionaire offloaded another 934,091 shares for $1.05 billion, according to regulatory filings posted late Tuesday. The sales were carried out to cover taxes related to Musk exercising an additional 2.15 million stock options, the documents show.
With the most recent disposals, Musk now has sold 9.2 million shares worth about $9.9 billion since he conducted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla holding. A chunk of that money will go to taxes.