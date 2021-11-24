Musk reaches halfway point in his planned Tesla stock sales

With the most recent disposals, the Tesla CEO has sold 9.2 million shares worth about $9.9 billion.

Bloomberg
REUTERS

Elon Musk

Elon Musk resumed selling shares in Tesla Inc. and passed the halfway point toward making good on a plan to offload 10 percent of his stake in the EV maker.

The billionaire offloaded another 934,091 shares for $1.05 billion, according to regulatory filings posted late Tuesday. The sales were carried out to cover taxes related to Musk exercising an additional 2.15 million stock options, the documents show.

With the most recent disposals, Musk now has sold 9.2 million shares worth about $9.9 billion since he conducted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla holding. A chunk of that money will go to taxes.

To reach the 10 percent threshold, Musk would need to sell some 17 million shares, or about 1.7 percent of the company’s outstanding stock. If his exercisable options are factored into his overall ownership, he’ll need to sell even more.

Since the Twitter poll, Musk has exercised millions of options that were less than a year from their expiration date. In September, he established a pre-arranged trading plan to carry out “an orderly sale of shares related to the exercise of stock options,” filings show. Musk didn’t mention the existence of that plan in his tweets early this month.

Tesla shares were little changed as of 5 a.m. New York time Wednesday, before the start of regular trading. The shares have traded down about 9 percent since Musk’s poll.

Musk, 50, is the world’s richest person with a $303.7 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s added $133.9 billion to his net worth this year -- more than anyone else -- amid a 57 percent jump in Tesla shares.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Diess' future at VW still uncertain, with board talks 'on a knife edge,' report says
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW CEO Diess Wolfsburg Rtrs web.jpg
Diess' future at VW still uncertain, with board talks 'on a knife edge,' report says
JLR N. Rogers web.jpg
Jaguar Land Rover's engineering boss to leave automaker
Bob Brockman arrives for a competency hearing at the federal courthouse in Houston.
Brockman has 'aggressive, progressive' degenerative illness, medical expert testifies
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-22-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive