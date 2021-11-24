Musk reaches halfway point in his planned Tesla stock sales

Elon Musk resumed selling shares in Tesla Inc. and passed the halfway point toward making good on a plan to offload 10 percent of his stake in the EV maker.

The billionaire offloaded another 934,091 shares for $1.05 billion, according to regulatory filings posted late Tuesday. The sales were carried out to cover taxes related to Musk exercising an additional 2.15 million stock options, the documents show.