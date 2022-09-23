Next for Musk? Making humanoid robots a reality

Tesla Inc. is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world.

Longer term, CEO Elon Musk said at a TED Talk, robots could be used in homes, making dinner, mowing the lawn and caring for elderly people, and even becoming a "buddy" or a "catgirl" sex partner.

The robot business eventually may be worth more than Tesla's automotive revenue, according to Musk, who is now touting a vision for the company that goes well beyond making self-driving electric vehicles.